Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer's Fans Worried About Her Bond With Shalin Bhanot; Netizens Say 'Focus On Game'

Bigg Boss season 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has garnered a lot of media attention due to the ongoing drama and gameplay between the contestants. The changing equations between housemates form one of the most intriguing parts of the show, and the reason the viewers get glued to it. Sumbul Touqeer has come on the show with a huge fan following. But her outing has failed to impress so far. Sumbul Touqeer was fire when she rapped the song her dad wrote for women’s empowerment but that was it. Her fans are worried about the Imlie stars’ friendship with Shalin Bhanot.

Earlier, fans talked about a love triangle on the show between Tina Datta, Sumbul and Shalin. However, now, it does not look like she is romantically interested in Shalin but this is the narrative being played out on the show. Even Shalin Bhanot keeps on talking about her feelings while Tina Datta is also harping on the same issue. In fact, Tina Datta looks almost obsessed over the whole matter of Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pZ9er0PIpj0" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Sumbul’s fans are expressing concern after they saw Shalin as he gossiped about the actress getting glued to her with Tina Datta while Tina and Shalin sat in the garden area. He shared that he has nothing more than friendship with Sumbul.

Sumbul Touqeer’s fans are really worried about their favourite actress. Many are hoping that she picks up the clues and starts playing. Gautam Singh Vig told her to play alone. During Sunday’s episode, even Shekhar Suman told her that she does not need support to shine in the game.

One of the Twitter users said that she should focus on her game. The tweet reads, “a big disappointment Sambul is my favorite , she’s funny, kind-hearted, and friendly with everyone, but she’s also stupid she get a lot of hints to stay away from that Guy and focus on her game she don’t need anyone how could she behave like this #SumbulTouqeerKhan."

Advertisement

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">a big disappointment Sambul is my favorite , she's funny, kind-hearted, and friendly with everyone, but she's also stupid she get a lot of hints to stay away from that Guy and focus on her game she don't need anyone how could she behave like this ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SumbulTouqeerKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SumbulTouqeerKhan>>— Hassina (@hassina_habib) ="https://twitter.com/hassina_habib/status/1579182115090206721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

One fan commented on a BB16 clip that shows a conversation between Gautam and Sumbul as he advised her about Shalin’s game, “I thought Gautam got manipulated by Shalin. After seeing this clip it seems like he understood Shalin’s game? "

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">I thought Gautam got manipulated by Shalin. After seeing this clip it seems like he understood Shalin's game?;;Off topic: Here Gautam and Sumbul looking like Hrithik and Rani Mukherjee from Mujhse Dosti Karoge. ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiggBoss16> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BB16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BB16> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colorstv?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colorstv>="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GautamVij?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GautamVij> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SumbulTouqueerKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SumbulTouqueerKhan> ="https://t.co/u6eaUOd5sb">https://t.co/u6eaUOd5sb>>— Farha (@Farha00001) ="https://twitter.com/Farha00001/status/1579180432439971840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Some even talked about Tina-Sumbul-Shalin’s love triangle.

="twitter-tweet">="hi" dir="ltr">Kuch Kuch Hota Hai…="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiggBoss16> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiggBoss> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TinaDatta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TinaDatta> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SumbulTouqueerKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SumbulTouqueerKhan> ="https://t.co/8noqAFDW5m">pic.twitter.com/8noqAFDW5m>>— (@The_Dawnnn) ="https://twitter.com/The_Dawnnn/status/1579179643462352896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="in" dir="ltr">Iss ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShaleenBhanot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShaleenBhanot> pe kya dekh lia ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TinaDatta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TinaDatta> nd ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SumbulTouqueerKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SumbulTouqueerKhan> ne ?? ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BB16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BB16> ="https://t.co/XgFdw3URHf">https://t.co/XgFdw3URHf>>— Moon (@MouliChoudhury5) ="https://twitter.com/MouliChoudhury5/status/1579179042036940800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">I feel ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shalinbanot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shalinbanot> is playing but ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SumbulTouqueerKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SumbulTouqueerKhan> and ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TinaDatta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TinaDatta> are falling for him sumbul can’t tolerate shalin spending time with Tina ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiggBoss16> ="https://t.co/wBUubWCmsi">https://t.co/wBUubWCmsi>>— Ashtrea (@Ashtrea00) ="https://twitter.com/Ashtrea00/status/1579177948854497281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Some even pointed out that while Shalin is playing a game, Sumbul can’t tolerate him getting closer to Tina.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">I feel ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shalinbanot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shalinbanot> is playing but ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SumbulTouqueerKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SumbulTouqueerKhan> and ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TinaDatta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TinaDatta> are falling for him sumbul can’t tolerate shalin spending time with Tina ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiggBoss16> ="https://t.co/wBUubWCmsi">https://t.co/wBUubWCmsi>>— Ashtrea (@Ashtrea00) ="https://twitter.com/Ashtrea00/status/1579177948854497281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

One of the fans tweeted,"I feel pity for Sumbul. It’s embarrassing to see her fall so bad for a 40-year-old wife-beater #ShalinBhanot, and getting jealous seeing him talk to #TinaDatta and odr gals. Chu*ya khud ko SRK samjhne laga hai is bewakoof ladki ki wajah se. #SumbulTouqueerKhan #BiggBoss16."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">I feel pity for Sumbul. It's embarrassing to see her fall so bad for a 40-year-old wife-beater ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShalinBhanot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShalinBhanot>, and getting jealous seeing him talk to ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TinaDatta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TinaDatta> and odr gals. Chu*ya khud ko SRK samjhne laga hai is bewakoof ladki ki wajah se. ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SumbulTouqueerKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SumbulTouqueerKhan> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiggBoss16>>— Regina Phalange (@ReginaPhal1161) ="https://twitter.com/ReginaPhal1161/status/1579176253911085056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Sumbul fans are hoping that the actress focuses on her individual game, rather than sticking with Shalin.

Bigg Boss 16 premieres a new episode from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and at 9:30 pm on weekends. You can watch the show on Colors and Voot.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here