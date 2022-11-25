Bigg Boss 16: Tina and Shalin's Parents Taunt Sumbul's Father, Say 'Bas Aapki Beti Aur Aap Sahi Hain'

The fight between Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Touqeer has taken a heated turn. In the new promo, the makers of the show revealed that the parents of all three contestants will be invited in the upcoming weekend episode. Host Salman Khan will be seen clarifying that Sumbul is not mistreated in the house. Moreover, a platform will also be given to the parents to discuss the matter with each other. Sumbul’s father tells Tina’s mother how the actress has used folly words while talking to his daughter.

Tina’s mother replies that they’ve not sent their kids to school, they’re in the Bigg Boss house. She also refuses to apologize. Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

This comes just hours after another promo features a heated conversation between Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina. A snippet of Sumbul and her father’s conversation is shown to all the contestants, wherein her father asks Sumbul to stay away from Shalin and Tina. After listening to the conversation, Shalin in a fit of rage yells at Sumbul to stay away. He can also be seen kicking what appears to be a vase on the table. In addition to this, Tina Datta aggressively punches the wall accusing Sumbul's father of ‘character assassinating’ her.

Advertisement

Besides the heated argument, another interesting twist in the game is the addition of a wild card contestant in the house. The new entrant is none other than a close confidante of Sumbul and her co-star from her previous television soap opera, Fahmaan Khan. As soon as Fahmaan enters the house, Sumbul quickly embraces him in a hug. Fahmaan assures Sumbul that he has come to support and help the latter.

Last week, a massive fight broke out between Shalin and Tina, during which Sumbul refused to give them privacy for even 5 minutes. Tina Datta called out Sumbul for her obsession and possessiveness toward Shalin. For this, the actress was also reprimanded by host Salman Khan.

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss 16 will air on Colors TV at 9.30 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News here