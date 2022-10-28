Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Accuses Soundarya Sharma of Buying 5 Million Followers on Instagram

In the new episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta accused fellow contestant Soundarya Sharma of buying followers on Instagram. While talking to Shalin Bhanot, Tina said that she’s created a brand for herself in the last 10 years and she was not going to get eliminated before Soundarya, who claims to have millions of followers on Instagram which she has actually bought with money.

Tina said that she knows everyone’s dirty secrets inside the house, and she doesn’t care about anyone except Shalin. “Only you affect me in the house," Tina told Shalin. Notably, Soundarya Sharma has 6.1 followers on Instagram. Tina even said that despite having so many followers, Soundarya hardly gets 25-30 comments on her pictures.

In the last episode, Tina got upset with Shalin after he didn’t come to her during a task, wherein Bigg Boss declared that the women in the house must persuade at least five men to consume the Hunk of chocolate and receive a compliment from them; whoever accomplishes this task first wins. When Nimrit finished the task, Tina cried in the bathroom and asked Nimrit if Shalin really thought she would ask him to eat the chocolate when, in her mind, it was obvious that he would come to her.

Elsewhere, Archana Gautam yelled at Sajid Khan for eating her croissant. They got into an argument after Archana confronted Sajid for eating other’s food without their consent. However, they later resolved the fight.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan resumed his hosting duties on Shukravaar Ka Vaar. The actor was recently diagnosed with dengue. He made his first public appearance on Wednesday night after his recovery at his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. Salman looked hale and hearty as he arrived at the birthday bash. The actor also posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and even greeted them with folded hands.

