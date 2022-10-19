Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Bursts Out Into Tears After Her Argument With Shalin Bhanot; Watch Video

Bigg Boss, hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has always been the most controversial reality show on screens, and fans enjoy the sight of seeing popular contestants’ real personalities on the show. The 16th season is no different and from fights to friendships and the audience is witnessing it all. Talking about the contestants, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have formed a solid friendship since the time they entered the reality show. However, the tables have turned upside down. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta had an argument with her good friend. It escalated to an extent where Shalin told Tina that she had lost the right to call him ‘Sha’.

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Twitter handle. In this promo, we see the conversation between the two begin with Shalin telling Tina that if there’s no trust between them, they should start playing the game. ‘If we have no trust, let’s play the game. The only place I am a little weak is my heart," he said. To this, the actress added, “I was the one who is getting hurt. I am upset." However, Shalin told Tina, “My name is Shalin. Call me Shalin. You have lost the right to call me Sha." Following this, Tina started screaming and broke into tears.

Earlier, in a promo of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik complimented Tina by calling her beautiful. Touched by his words, the Uttaran actress told the 19-year-old that she loves him. In response to this, Abdu said, “Love you more."

The show witnessed its first elimination and popular actress Sreejita De has been evicted in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. Now, the contestants locked in Bigg Boss’s house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

