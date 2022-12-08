Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Cries Inconsolably As Soundarya Sharma Accuses Her of Stealing Tofu

Tina Datta is upset with Soundarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 16 house. In a recent promo, the two can be seen arguing with each other after Soundarya accuses the actress of stealing her tofu. Promo begins with Shalin Bhanot asking Tina if she is fine. To this, she tells him that she has not taken anybody’s food. “I did not take her tofu, Sha. Everytime she says that I took her food. Why will I take her food? She tells me all the time that things are not okay with me," Tina says.

Following this, Soundarya also enters the room and interrupts Tina saying that she is crying over the wrong issues. She further accuses her of exaggerating things. “This is exaggeration babe to another level," she says. To this, Tina loses her cool and lashes out at Soundarya. “I am exaggerating? Why are you even yelling at me when I am not even talking to you?" she says. “I am feeling bad because everytime she accuses me of stealing her food," Tina adds.

Soundarya leaves the room while Tina tells Shalin that she is now able to understand others’ games. She breaks down claiming Soundarya is trying to make her a ‘villain’.

This comes a day after Soundarya tried telling Shalin that he is a nice man and also took an indirect dig at Tina for failing to understand him. “Shalin aap bahut ache insaan hain (You are a good person)," she told Shalin. While the actor wondered about the context in which Soundarya was saying this, she then asked Tina, “apko kya lagta hai (What do you think)?" However, Tina refused to answer following which Saundarya taunted, “itne time mein itna bhi nahin pata chala (You do not know even this about him)." Ankit Gupta, who was listening to the entire conversation also joked, “Bigg Boss ki awaz mein, Kitne sharam ki baat hai… (It is shameful)".

