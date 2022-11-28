Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Loses Cool, Calls Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare 'Fraud'; Here's Why

Every day, Bigg Boss 16 house sees new challenges, drama, and altered relationship dynamics. To reach the finale, the contestants compete with one another, making friends and enemies along the way. In the recent promo of the show, Shiv Thakare is seen taking Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s name for the new captain in a discussion with Bigg Boss. This leaves Tina Datta furious, who is then seen losing her cool. She also pledges to get Nimrit removed from the captaincy within three days.

In the teaser, Bigg Boss summons Shiv Thakare to the confession room and asks him about the ‘deal’ housemates have made for the next captain. Bigg Boss also asks Shiv about the person they have decided to choose as the next captain of the house. To this, he names Nimrit which leaves Tina Datta disappointed. She lashes out at both of them for allegedly being biased and even calls them ‘fraud’. The actress also says that Shiv Thakare can not be trusted. “This guy (Shiv) can never be trusted. It is not about the preference, it’s about the discussion that all of us had taken. You all are dhokebaaz and liars. Jaise you became captain Nimrit your rudeness has levelled up to some other point," Tina can be heard saying in the promo.

Advertisement

Soon after the promo was shared, Tina Datta’s fans jumped into the comment section defending their favourite actress, whereas others were relieved that Tina did not become the new captain. One of the users wrote, “Very good Tina Datta - you deserve this! Absolutely deserve it! Aur karo chaatu gang ki madad task jeetne mein - dikha di na unhone tumhe apni jagah aur unki aukad! Fabulous". Another user shared, “The most awaited FACEOFF Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia vs Brand Tina" A third user reacted by saying, “Thank God ki shiv ne Nimrit ko captain bnaya taki tina ka asli chehra samne aa sake Nimrit ke ki wo koi friend nahi hai shirf apne profit ke liye deal karte hai Shiv and Nimrit win."

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV. Weekend episodes begin at 9.30 p.m. The reality show is also available on Voot Select.

Read all the Latest Movies News here