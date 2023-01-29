Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Says She Does Not Want To Meet Shalin Bhanot Ever Again Because...

Tina Datta walked out of Bigg Boss 16 house last night i.e January 28. After her eviction from the reality show, the actress has said that she does not want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever again. In a recent interview, Tina revealed the same and explained that it is because she has ‘gone through’ a lot in her life. “I don’t think I would want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever in my life after everything that I have gone through," Tina told Pinkvilla.

Tina further mentioned that “there is no equation, there is no bond" between her and Shalin. The Uttaran actress also alleged that she was misunderstood ‘not once but multiple zillion times’ while she was in Salman Khan’s show and added that she was tired of giving ‘explanations and justifications’.

Tina Datta was also asked if she regrets doing Bigg Boss 16. To this, the actress mentioned that she does not regret it but admitted that she also made certain mistakes. “I don’t regret anything in my life because you take certain decisions based on the circumstances, and at that point in time, you feel what you are doing is right. Definitely, I have made some mistakes, which if I hadn’t, would have been better for me and my journey on the show would have been even more beautiful. I wish I had not done those mistakes. It has been a roller-coaster ride and a lot of ups and downs for sure. I tried to live every moment inside the house," she said.

Talking about her learnings from Bigg Boss 16, Tina shared, “My learnings have been that one should not fall for sweet talks. So, don’t be an emotional fool. I have become a stronger person and this show also made me realise how strong a survivor I am."

With Tina Datta’s eviction contestants who are left in Bigg Boss 16 house are Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahr Choudhary, Soumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare.

