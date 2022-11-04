Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Suffers Emotional Breakdown As Her Dog Rani Dies, Exits Salman Khan Show

Bigg Boss season 16 which started in October has managed to keep viewers hooked. Contestants in the house are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience. However, the recent episode witnessed an emotional moment as Tina Datta’s pet dog passed away.

Tina was surprised when she was called by Bigg Boss inside the confession room. As she reached inside, Bigg Boss informed her that something happened in her personal life, and she will have to leave the house. Tina was shocked to learn that her pet dog Rani passed away. Bigg Boss asked her to leave the house from the right-hand side door.

Tina returned after some time and was seen crying inconsolably. Shalin tried to console her. Tina shared the news with the housemates and was extremely upset about not being able to attend the last rites. “Please come outside with me. I need to go to the bathroom. I feel like puking oh god. Bigg Boss told me that my dog Rani died today. The sad part is I can’t even attend her last rites," she said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tina adopted Rani who was a crossbreed dog, in 2010. The recent post on Tina’s Instagram handle clearly demonstrates the bond she shared with Rani. Along with a video that showed glimpses of her with her pet dog, a note read, “Rani left this world but leaving behind a lot of love for Tina!!! Rani came into Tina’s life in 2010 and has been family. And family never truly goes away, they’re with us forever just as Rani, she’s with our Tinzi forever. Dealing with this loss while being inside the house won’t be easy but we know Tina you are strong. May Rani Rest In Peace!"

Advertisement

Tina Datta has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show. Her equation with Shalin Bhanot has grabbed many eyeballs.

Read all the Latest Movies News here