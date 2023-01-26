Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been hitting the headlines ever since they entered Bigg Boss 16. Previously, they were known for their love angle which they term ‘friendship,’ and after being called fake several times by the contestants as well as the show’s host Salman Khan, they have finally parted ways. The duo have turned arc nemesis to each other now, and can be seen getting into war of words in almost each episode. Now, in a new promo, Shalin Bhanot is seen rattling Tina Datta, post which the Uttaran actress is seen warning him, saying ‘Apni zubaan pe lagaam rakho, (get hold of your words).

In a new promo posted by Colors TV, on their official Twitter handle, we see Shalin and Tina locking horns again. The clip starts with Nimrit reading a note by Bigg Boss in which he instructed the housemates to vote for the ‘most irritating contestant.’ Shalin Bhanot takes Tina’s name, to which she retaliates saying, “He only needs a chance to disrespect women. He’s not worth talking," Next we see Shalin repeating as he says, “Nobody’s worth talking to you, baby!" Tina gets rattled and she warns him to not to call her baby and says ‘Apni zubaan pe lagaam rakho, Shalin Bhanot!" It will be interesting to see how their fight turns out to be in the upcoming Bigg Boss episode.

Advertisement

“Shalin aur Tina ke beech chhidi jung. 😥Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par," read the caption to the post.

Previously, in the nominations task, the inmates were supposed to pick two stones and keep them in front of the artificial crows. They were asked to give two names each for this week’s eviction. We see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominating Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqueer Khan nominating Priyanka Choudhary. Shalin Bhanot also nominates Tina, and calls her ‘fake and buri aurat.’

Advertisement

Shalin can be heard saying to Tina, “Mujhe bohot fake lagti hai (I really think she is a very fake person)." She said, “Ab tak toh bolte the, ki tum fake nhi lagti ho (Earlier, you used to say I’m not a fake person)." “Aap itni buri aurat hai, I hate you Tina Datta (You are such a bad person, I hate your)", he added. She replied, “Awww" and made a ‘yes’ gesture with her hand.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have remained the talk of the town in this season for their ugly fights, friendship and love story.

Read all the Latest Movies News here