Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's Friend Arti Singh Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Compulsive Liar'; Here's Why

Bigg Boss 16 has taken a startling turn for the audience following Tina Datta's elimination on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Shalin Bhanot was ruthlessly exposed in front of Tina after the producers invited her back to the show.

It was Shalin Bhanot and Sreejita De's conversation that quickly became well-known worldwide before the actress returned to the show. Shalin was seen confronting that everything between him and Tina was a ruse on his part to satisfy his cooking needs in the house.

As the episode’s promo caused a major commotion, Tina's friend and former Bigg Boss competitor Arti Singh slammed Bhanot for his hypocritical nature. The actress took to her Instagram handle to show support for Tina and asked if she’s hit the realisation point and also called Shalin a ‘compulsive liar’. She wrote, “Tina Datta hope reality check you got stays and Shalin Bhanot, Mahaan ho aap (you are great). No ethics, no emotions. Well, you are a compulsive liar.”

In the most recent Bigg Boss 16 teaser, Shalin Bhanot admits that Tina was never his favourite. He continued by saying that he wouldn't approach the actress outside of the Bigg Boss 16 residence. He said, “I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her. I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now, because who will make chicken for me now?” Shalin further added, “I won’t even talk to that girl after I go out of the house because there I would have my restaurant for it."

Tina returned to the Bigg Boss 16 house shortly after his conversation with Sreejita. The actress blasted Shalin upon her return to the reality show. “I am back! You were dancing when I took the exit from the house. Agar tum apne dost ke nahi ho sakte toh kisi ke nahi ho sakte. I can't believe you, Shalin Bhanot."

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1, 2022. The reality show's grand finale is expected to take place in February 2023. The show airs on Colors TV.

