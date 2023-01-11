Tina's Mom Leaves All In Splits As She Hugs Sreejita By Mistake; Archana Copies Her in ROFL Video

Bigg Boss 16 has been a favourite for many, thanks to the never ending fights and new twists and turns in the show. Recently, the show completed its 100 days, and it saw the contestant’s family members entering the house and staying with them for a day. While yesterday’s episode witnessed the entry of MC Stan’s mom and Archana Gautam’s brother, tonight viewers will witness Tina Datta’s mom making her entry in Salman Khan’s show.

Ahead of the episode, Colors TV dropped a super fun clip of Tina’s mom’s entry in the house. In the promo, Tina’s mom can be seen singing ‘Ekla cholo re’ while entering the house. Hilariously, she hugs Sreejita De from the back thinking that she is her daughter Tina. Well, after seeing her from the front, Tina’s mom realised that she wasn’t her daughter. Notably, Sreejita got emotional, but other housemates such as Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam started laughing. Interestingly, Archana Gautam couldn’t control her laughter as she later starts making fun of Tina Datta’s mother in the house. The Uttaran star was also seen laughing at her mother’s blunder. In the end of the promo, Tina’s mom is heard quipping " I’ve forgotten my daughter in 100 days."

Take a look at the promo here:

Meanwhile, Tina Datta’s mother became an internet sensation after appearing during the first family panel round. Post that everyone was waiting to see her in the house. Today, as the episode of her entry is airing, fans poured their love by trending SAVAGE TINA KI MUMMY. Making edits and sending their love, Twitter blew with this trend.

Tina’s mother took a Bengali saree for her as a surprise gift, and also roshgullas for the housemates. She entered singing Tina’s favorite song Ekla Chalo Re and told Tina, “Joh Dus Bete Nahi Kar Sakte Voh Tumne Kiya Hai." She also complimented Tina on her improved cooking skills and had a laughter bonding session till late night! It would be interesting to see this Datta reunion.

