Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's Mother Says 'Koi Pyaar Nahi Hai' As Actress Asks If Shalin Bhanot Loves Her

While Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been making headlines for their alleged romantic relationship in Bigg Boss 16 house, their mothers will also enter the show in the upcoming episode. In the recent promo, Bigg Boss can be seen introducing Tina Datta’s mother. She enters the house, hugs her daughter and tells her that she is very proud of her. This leaves Tina emotional. Later, Tina’s mother also hugs Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and requests her to remain friends with her daughter.

In the promo, Tina Datta can also be seen asking her mother if Shalin Bhanot genuinely loves her. To this, her mom clearly specifies that there is no love from his side. “Nahi nahi, koi pyaar nahi hai," she says. This leaves Shalin furious who is then seen telling others that he does not want to talk to Tina or her mother.

Following this, Shalin Bhanot’s mother also enters the show and hugs her son. She even hugs SUmbul Touqeer Khan and calls her ‘mere jaan’. As Tina also touches Shalin’s mother’s feet, she taunts the actress and says, “Yeh aakhein itna bolti hai, koshish karna kabhi galat na bole (Your eyes speak a lot. Try that they do not say something wrong)."

Meanwhile, Tina has always been fond of sarees and if reports are to be believed, her mother also gifted her a beautiful bengali saree after she graced the show.

For the unversed, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s mother have entered Bigg Boss 16 house for a day as a part of the family week. Earlier, Priyanka’s brother, Shiv Thakare’s mother and Sajid Khan’s filmmaker sister Farah Khan also entered the show.

Last weekend, Tina Datta’s mother was also seen in the family panel discussion where she boldly supported her daughter and also shut allegations on the actress.

