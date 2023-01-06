Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's Team Slam Derogatory Remarks Made Against Her, Ask 'How Is It Ok?'

Amid multiple fights and passing on derogatory comments on Tina Datta’s character in Bigg Boss, the actress’s team took to Instagram to address the comments and pen a strongly worded note on the same. While sharing, Tina’s team captioned it, “Behind every successful woman there is a tribe of other women supporting her… From a Team of Women Supporting Tina, Lets Rise Together! (sic)"

The note read, “They say its never been an equal world of equal opportunities for men and women but times have changed. But we ask, have they? On National Television, women have been making derogatory comments about another woman and assassinating her character behind her back. Why does a successful woman always need to be pulled down for how well she’s done. ‘Koi hai bahar joh usko branded cheeze dilata hai.’ Why can she not afford it herself? Has she not worked her way to buy what she wants for herself or is it that every girl who has branded items in her wardrobe has some MAN buying it for her (sic)".

It added, “‘Oh she’s single because she’s broken so many houses…’ So does that mean that every girl that is single is because she’s done something wrong? She’s ‘Expired Maal’ so now we want to turn a young lady into a commodity which is expired. Let’s come to the point where we want to ask why does a successful woman have to pay a price for her success. And unfortunately this time around its on national television, happening day in and day out and she doesn’t even know about it. How is it ok to assassinate someone’s character and that too by other women? (sic)"

On a closing note, the team said, “We hope this isn’t a reflection of the society we live in, we know that Tina wouldn’t want it to be because she’s worked very hard since the age of 4.5 years and made a mark for herself in the industry. From nonstop shooting schedules of daily soaps, to international tours and performances… Tina has worked hard to be where she is today. Let’s respect a woman for where she is rather than bring her down. At the end of it all we’ll tell you that what you say reflects on who you are, not on who she is! Her mirror gives her. her reality. Let your wards give you yours! (sic)"

The team issued the statement after Tina was subjected to a derogatory comment from Archana. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam and Tina Datta had an ugly spat over a steam iron. During the fight, she went on to comment on Tina’s character and called her a ‘chor’. She also accused Tina of stealing money from her boyfriends.

