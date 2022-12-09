Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala Enters Show As Wild Card, Tags Tina 'Fake' and Shalin 'Gulaam'

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 will see another twist in Salman Khan’s reality show. Television actor Vikkas Manaktala will be seen entering the house as a wild card contestant. On Friday afternoon, Colors TV released a promo in which the host of the show, Salman, introduced all to Vikkas as the new wild card contestant. He then assigned a task to Vikaas in which the actor had to name contestants in the Bigg Boss house who are - fake, darpok (coward), dhokebaaz (traitor), gulaam (slave), bhondu (dumb) and boring.

Vikkas was quick to tag Tina Datta and Sajid Khan as ‘fake’. He also claimed that her relationship with Shalin Bhanot is only for her ‘convenience’. He then tagged Archana Gautam as dhokebaaz. Vikkas also pasted Shalin’s photo under the ‘gulaam’ column and said, “Shalin Tina ke gulaam hai (Shalin is Tina’s slave)".

Vikkas’ entry in Bigg Boss 16 house comes a day after Sreejita De also made a smashing comeback. She too attacked Tina after re-entering the show and called her a person with a black heart and negative energy. Sreejita went on to say that she will expose Tina and make sure she is out of the show. Meanwhile, after Sreejita entered the BB house, she hugged Shalin Bhanot and then mimicked Tina. She said ‘wait’, then looked into the camera as she hugged Shalin. Sreejita then hilariously said, “Zoom in the camera." Tina has often looked into the camera as she hugged Shalin in the show.

Meanwhile, several media reports claim that Tina Datta will be eliminated from the controversial reality show this week. Reports of her elimination surfaced after a popular Bigg Boss updates handle, The Khabri, shared the same via a tweet. “Exclusive and Confirmed #BiggBoss16. #TinaDutta has been ELIMINATED from the house," the tweet read. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

