Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala Gets Evicted Days After His 'Neech Jati Ke Log' Remark

Vikkas Manaktala has been evicted from Bigg Boss 16. The actor walked out of Salman Khan’s show on Saturday, three weeks after he was introduced as a wild card contestant. While Besides Vikkas, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma were also nominated for eviction.

Vikkas’ eviction comes days after he made ‘Neech jati ke log’ comment on co-contestant Archana Gautam during an argument following which the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought action against the actor for his alleged casteist remark. NCSC also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV and said that suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam “neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

However, later, Vikkas apologised for his statement in an episode and mentioned that he does not believe in discriminating against anybody on the basis of their caste, religion or gender. He claimed that whatever he said was only due to the ‘heat of the moment’ and sought an apology saying, “mere niyat kisi ko galat bolne ke liye nahi thi".

Meanwhile, following his eviction from the show, Vikkas said that he is really shocked and did not expect to be eliminated this early. “I wasn’t expecting to be evicted this week. It may have crossed my mind once or twice, but I wasn’t really expecting it. I have spent around three weeks in the house and I have had a good journey so far. So yes I was surprised, but I will get to spend new year with my family," he told E-times.

The actor also alleged that other Bigg Boss 16 housemates teamed-up against him as he was a wild card contestant. “There was definitely more that I could have done, but I had a good time in the house doing the tasks and talking to people. In the last two tasks, I felt targetted. They didn’t allow me to perform because they had formed their own groups and together they teamed up against me. But I tried to get a chance in those tasks. Overall, my journey on the show was not what I had expected it to be. It was quite different from what I had imagined," he added.

