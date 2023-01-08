Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala Reveals Why Tweet Alleging Shiv Thakare Wore His Suit Was Deleted

After Vikkas Manaktala was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house, his wife Guunjan took to Twitter and accused Shiv Thakare of stealing her husband’s clothes and perfumes. However, the Tweet was later deleted. Days after, Vikkas has now explained what actually happened and why the Tweet was deleted later. The actor mentioned that there was some ‘confusion’ and shared that he has now received back his suit. Vikkas also added that he does not have any hard feelings for Shiv and argued that the incident occurred unknowingly.

“Earlier we were told by the team that it was some mischief done inside the BB house. But later when the team clarified further the issue, we got to know that there was some confusion at their end. It wasn’t done knowingly. It was my suit and not Shiv’s but as they realised it, they immediately returned it back to me. Hence we took down the tweet and there are no hard feelings with Shiv. Whatever happens on the show, things are forgotten there itself," Vikkas told E-times.

Vikkas further added that even though he has received his suit, some of his belongings are still left in the house. “While I have received my suit and some belongings of mine, there are a few things still left in the house. The BB team is trying to collect my belongings from the house and give it back to me. So now, I am just waiting for my clothes and other things," he said.

Interestingly, this comes days after Shiv’s team also issued a statement and slammed Vikkas’ wife for her allegations. They also threatened for legal action to the actor. “But without even consulting or even trying to asses the entire matter, Mrs. Manatkala has gone ahead and said frivolous things for Shiv which has deeply hurt the sentiments of his fans and family. While the matter is being looked into internally, We request the media to not write anything just because they have the power to say or write so. And we will give a counter reply to this once we come to know what the exact scenario was and will surely take this in legal fashion," a part of their statement read.

