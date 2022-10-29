'We Support Ankit' Trends After Salman Khan Slams Actor For Being 'Disinterested' In Bigg Boss 16

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan lashed out at Ankit Gupta and asked him if he is ‘disinterested’ in being a part of the reality show. The host of the show questioned Ankit’s laidback attitude and asked him to come out of his comfort zone. Salman went on to say that Ankit does not take even his friend Priyanka Choudhary’s stand. However, Salman Khan’s words have left Ankit Gupta’s fans upset.

‘We support Ankit’ is now trending on Twitter with the Udaariyaan actor’s fans expressing disappointment over Salman Khan’s scolding. While some argue that Ankit is a calm person who does not feel the need to jump into others’ issues, others mention that they love Ankit the way he is. “Not being into an unreasonable or childish fight is also a good quality of a person. He always took a stand when he thought is necessary. Nt like others who just for d sake of content get into fights n degrade others. Stay strong," one of the fans wrote. Another Tweet read, “A man of a few words but kind, mature with a golden heart." Here’s what Ankit’s fans have to say:

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Rajiv Adatia also came out in support of Ankit and issued a video statement. He mentioned that Ankit is not somebody who fights unnecessarily and added that ‘it is his good quality’. Rajiv also mentioned that Ankit speaks whenever he feels there’s need to and concluded by saying that he supports the Udaariyaan actor.

For the unversed, Salman Khan has lashed out at Ankit several times for being silent in the show. Earlier also he asked the Udaariyaan actor to interact with other housemates and to “bring energy". “Aap jo interaction kar rahe ho voh national TV par dikhane layak nahi hai (Your current interaction is not worthy enough to show on national television)," Salman had said.

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

