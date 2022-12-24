Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ankit Gupta Eliminated, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Shaken

Although voting lines were closed this week, Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar featured a shocking elimination — Ankit Gupta. On Saturday, Salman passed on the responsibility of eliminating a contestant on Bigg Boss along with the contestants’ shoulders. With Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De and Ankit Gupta nominated for elimination, the members were asked to name one of the four members who they feel is not interested in the game and has not left an impression on the audience.

Seven members named Ankit Gupta while Priyanka named Vikas and Sajid chose Tina. Given that most votes were against Ankit, Bigg Boss announced that he will be shown the door. The news came as a jolt of a shock to Priyanka, who was quiet at first but broke down the moment she got a private moment with Ankit. She confessed that she did not see this coming and urged him to talk to the makers. In return, Ankit asked her to stay strong.

His elimination left Archana Gautam the happiest. She was seen celebrating his exit.

Ankit and Priyanka were friends before they joined the show. Since the beginning, Priyanka and Ankit played together, which did not go down well with everyone. They were also questioned time and again about their relationship. While Priyanka confessed that she had feelings for Ankit, she maintained that they were good friends.

Amid this, Salman Khan often asked the members to play their individual games for he felt that their dual game was making Priyanka come across wrongly to the audience. He schooled Priyanka a couple of times as well. While she’s tried to defend herself and play for herself, it did not come across that way to Salman.

It is to see how his elimination would impact Priyanka’s game and her fellow Bigg Boss contestants’ behaviour towards her.

