Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Dances To Saami Saami With Rashmika Mandanna

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 was graced by two special guests - Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The two actresses were seen promoting their recent release Goodbye. However, during the episode, Salman asked the Pushpa actress if she can teach her the Saami Saami dance step. The two, along with Neena Gupta danced to the superhit song on the stage and left everyone completely impressed.

Talking about the song Saami Saami, Neena Gupta also recalled how Rashmika complained to her once that wherever she goes, she is asked to dance to the same song. Besides this, Rashmika was also seen teaching Salman Khan one of the Telugu dialogues and even asked him to share screen with her for a Telugu movie.

This is not the first time that Salman Khan danced to Saami Saami song along with the ‘National Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier this year, the two superstars were seen setting the stage on fire on the same song at an award show.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, celebrities who are locked inside the controversial reality show this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

