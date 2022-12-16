Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani Groove To Jaanam Samjha Karo

BB 16 host Salman Khan returned to the show for his hosting duties for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The latest episode saw Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani checking into the sets of Bigg Boss 16 for their film’s promotions. Before joining Salman Khan on the stage, Vicky and Kiara entered the BB house and asked contestants to dedicate songs to their fellow contestants. After a fun talking session with the housemates, Vicky and Kiara set the dance floor on fire as they grooved to Jaanam Samjha Karo, a hit number from Salman’s eponymous film.

Vicky and Kiara looked super hot as they entered the BB house as RJs. They even asked Shalin Bhanot to give the title of Raavas and Thanda in between Vikas Manktala. Shalin calls Vikas Raavas and Sreejita Thandi. He reasoned that Vikas has been more active in the house in comparison to Sreejita.

Kiara asks MC Stan about his GF Buba and Vicky Kaushal calls him his favourite. Kiara asks MC who is the pagal one in the house. MC says Archana is one of the crazy contestants in the house.

Later on, Shalin dedicates the Mann Bharya song to Tina and later on they present a romantic dance number. Shalin is asked by Vicky who he thinks does ‘overacting.’ He responds by saying Sajid Khan does overact in a good sense as he stretches himself in situations that he shouldn’t do and does things for the housemates by going out of his way. When asked who cooks good food in between Tina Datta and Sreejita De, Shalin sides with Tina Datta.

Next, we see housemates answering questions about their fellow contestants.

As the episode proceeds, we see Vicky and Kiara setting the dance floor on fire with their killer steps as they enter the stage dancing to Bijli, a song from Govinda Naam Mera. Later, Kiara asks Salman to teach dance steps on one of his songs- Jaanam Samjha Karo. The trio set the dance floor on fire as they shake a leg on the hit number.

Salman too gives Kiara and Vicky a fun situation to act on. He instructs them to stage a situation in which they both dance on the roof on a song and later, Katrina Kaif catches her hubby dancing.

Check out the video here:

We also see Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty entering the Bigg Boss house as they both get to visit the show for the promotions of their upcoming film Cirkus. Ranveer tells everyone that he is a big fan of MC Stan, Abdu and Archana Gautam. Later, they all are seen indulging in fun interactive sessions. In between this, Rohit Shetty offers Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Khatron Ke Khiladi.

It will be interesting to see how Cirkus star Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty give fun tasks to the housemates.

