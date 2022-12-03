Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka War: Housemates Want to Kick Out Shalin, Salman Khan Announces No Eviction

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka War: Housemates Want to Kick Out Shalin, Salman Khan Announces No Eviction

Salman Khan asks the housemates who would they want to kick out of the house, most of them took the name of Shalin Bhanot.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 23:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Nimrit Kaur and most other housemates vote for Shalin to be evicted from the house.
Nimrit Kaur and most other housemates vote for Shalin to be evicted from the house.

On Saturday’s Weekend Ka War episode, some viewers of Bigg Boss 16 enter the show and ask questions to the housemates. Tina Datta is questioned repeatedly about the true nature of her relationship with Shalin Bhanot, to which she replies that she is good friends with him and doesn’t want to get more involved in front of the cameras. Even Salman Khan asks Tina if she is playing a game with Shalin.

The housemates agree that it looks like Tina and Shalin are more than friends, but they refuse to admit their feelings in front of the camera. One audience member also questioned Priyanka for picking fights with Shiv.

Advertisement

The viewers also talk about Archana’s negative approach towards the people in the house and the fights she starts. Some of the viewers also supported her, saying she raises the right points and takes a stand. Salman later questions Archana himself, calling her out for forgetting herself while commenting on other members, and also threatening Bigg Boss at times. “What do you think of yourself," Salman asks Archana. She gets emotional and says she will correct here behaviour.

Later, Salman brings Priyanka and Tina forward, and asks the housemates to vote, whose heart is more evil. Except for Shalin, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, all the housemates vote that Tina has a darker heart. Nimrit and Shiv say Tina does everything for her convenience and is not loyal towards her friends. MC Stan gives the reason that Tina has criticised Shalin as well behind his back, despite the fact that Shalin has always stood by her.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor visit the sets to promote their show, the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Salman gives the housemates a task to choose whose friendship will affect the other, between Sajid and Shiv.

Advertisement

Salman also asks the housemates to vote who they want to see evicted from the house. Except for Saundarya and Tina, everyone votes that Shalin should be kicked out as he is not playing his own game individually and losing his standpoint because of Tina. But in the end, Salman announces that there will be no elimination this week.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 03, 2022, 23:19 IST
last updated: December 03, 2022, 23:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red