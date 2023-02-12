Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is set to begin tonight, with the show’s host Salman Khan announcing the winner. BB 16 fans are super excited and curious to know who among the five finalists will lift the trophy. After four long months in the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam are competing for the Bigg Boss 16 winner’s trophy. With the final winning moment a few hours away, let’s take a look at the Udaariyaan fame Priyanka’s BB journey.

Fearless and opinionated

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been one of the strongest players this season because of her fearless and opinionated personality. She has never shied away from calling a spade a spade and speaking her mind aloud. Be it raising her voice for reasons right or wrong, Priyanka has always been vocal about her opinions.

Priyanka’s bond with Ankit Gupta

During the course of the show, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary remained vocal about her feelings for Ankit Gupta, her co-star from Udaariyaan. Ankit wouldn’t speak much but his actions proved that they cared for each other. Their on and off relationship saw many ups and downs, where Priyanka would often feel upset about Ankit not reciprocating to her. She had been quite possessive, dominating towards Ankit, which often resulted in their fights. No matter how much they fought, Ankit was Priyanka’s biggest strength in the house.

Ankit got evicted by the housemates on day 84 and his elimination came as a shock to Priyanka, who was highly dependent on him. In one of the episodes, Priyanka had an intense discussion with Ankit about how to move ahead in the game, who to nominate, who to support in the house. Post Ankit’s eviction, Priyanka took time to figure out how to survive in the game.

Fights with co-contestants

From Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam to Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka had major fights with almost everyone owing to her opinionated nature. While all the contestants never raised their voice against Sajid Khan, Priyanka was the only one to stand up against him and called him out as an ‘unfair sanchalak’ during a task.

Friendships

While Priyanka entered the house with Ankit’s support, she found friends in Vikkas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot (for a while). Barring Shalin, all her friends in the house got eliminated. Priyanka initially had a lot of fights with Tina but towards the end, the two became thick friends. Priyanka, for most of the time, has been a loner in the house. Even Bigg Boss praised her for having the confidence and clarity of thoughts to play ‘danke ki chot’ pe.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s arch-nemesis Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare

There was an unsaid rivalry between Priyanka and Nimrit that was evident in the reality show since the beginning. The two had major fights, where Nimrit even threatened to slap Priyanka. Priyanka and Shiv Thakare had a fight on BB 16 over Nimrit’s captaincy and ticket to the finale task.

