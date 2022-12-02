Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Entry: Tejasswi Prakash's Swaragini Co-Star Namish Taneja Approached?

For a long time now, it is being speculated that Bigg Boss 16 will soon see a wild card entry. While no name has been officially confirmed as of now, it has now been reported that television actor Namish Taneja has been approached by the makers for the wild card entry.

As reported by E-Times, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 are keen to introduce Swaragini fame Namish Taneja as a wild card contestant. The entertainment portal claims that even though the actor has been approached for the same, he has not yet decided whether he wants to enter Bigg Boss 16 house or not. “He has been approached as a wild card this season of Bigg boss, but he hasn’t decided yet whether he would be a part of the show or not, meetings are happening, let’s see what happens," a source said.

Namish Taneja is a popular name on television who rose to fame after he featured in Swaragini co-starring Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Besides Swaragini, Namish also featured in shows like Vidya and Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo among others. Reportedly, Namish was also approaced for Bigg Boss in 2021 and in 2020.

Meanwhile, recently, Golden Boys aka Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar entered the show as wild card contestants. The two are called ‘golden boys’ owing to their love for chunky gold necklaces and bracelets. With their entry, it was also announced that the housemates now have a chance to regain Rs 25 lakh from the lost prize money. This task will be spanned across days.

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as of now are - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam.

