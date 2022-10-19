Who is Hasbulla Magomedov and What Is His Rivalry With Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik?

Internet sensation Abdu Rozik has gained massive popularity ever since his entry into Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 16. Admires of the social media star are also aware of his tumultuous relationship with Hasbulla, who is known for his prank and spoof videos on MMA. However, several media reports now suggest that Hasbulla might also make an entry in Bigg Boss 16. Excited? While we wait for an official announcement regarding Abdu’s rival entry in Bigg Boss 16, here’s everything you need to know about Hasbulla:

Who is Hasbulla Magomedov?

Hasbulla Magomedov is an Internet sensation from the Republic of Dagestan who also suffers from the same medical condition from which Abdu does. Beginning in late 2020, Hasbulla started posting videos on Instagram, where he now has 3.6 million followers. However, he rose to fame in 2021 after his TikTok videos went viral. Since then, Hasbulla has become a social media sensation.

What is Hasbulla’s rivalry with Abdu Rozik?

In 2020, Hasbulla reportedly challenged Abdu Rozik to take on any person in his weight class up to 18 kilograms. While Abdu accepted the challenge, the fight was then forbidden by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia, who also called it ‘unethical’.

Following the incident, the two were then called for a press conference by Ashab Chechen Hulk Tamaev in which Abdu and Hasbulla indulged in a heated argument. Through the course of the half-hour conversation, the two engaged in heated conflict and traded jabs about one another’s social media influence and financial status. Not just this, but Abdu was once waved a bank card by Hasbulla who made remarks about buying him with his money.

Hasbulla is yet to confirm whether or not he will appear on the Bigg Boss 16 show. However, it will be interesting to see him and Abdu living under the same roof. His fans, on the other hand, want him to be a part of the show so that they can see the fight between the two.

