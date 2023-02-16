Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam has been one of the fan favourite contestants on the show. The actress also secured her place in the top 4, however, couldn’t make it to top 3. Nevertheless, the actress’ fans have been yearning to see her on screen. The actress was supposed to be a part of Krushna Abhishek’s show Bigg Buzz that has every evicted contestant as its guest, but Archana didn’t appear on the show. Now, the actress has revealed the reason behind it.

In a live with Telly Masala, Archana Gautam said that she does not know how she missed being on Bigg Buzz. She said she was busy giving interviews outside Bigg Boss 16 show and maybe did not realise about Bigg Buzz.

Archana said in the live that no one told her to come for Bigg Buzz. Fans of Archana Gautam are quite upset with the same. She said, “I don’t know actually. When I was on the stage, everyone went for the shoot, but probably I got busy with the interview. So, I don’t know. They didn’t tell me to come to Bigg Buzz, that’s why I didn’t appear on the show."

In her previous interview, the model-turned-politician revealed if she is happy with her Bigg Boss stint or not. Archana mentioned that she ‘played well’ in the reality show as she also thanked her fans for supporting her throughout.

“I am very happy with my journey in bigboss16 as I have given my heart out and played fair also in my eyes I am a winner as the love my fans a lot because they have supported me throughout my journey," she said.

Asked if she was disappointed for not winning the trophy, Archana shared that even if she did not get the trophy home, she is overwhelmed with the love she is getting from the audience. “Winning and losing is part and parcel of life and we should always believe in ourselves that’s what makes us unique and different from others. Life is a race and not everyone can win it similarly destiny is already written and you get what is fixed," Archana said.

“I am happy that I could make my own recognition and my fans love me madly. I have secured a place in my fans’ hearts and I am very happy," the Bigg Boss 16 fame added.

Meanwhile, after her exit from Bigg Boss 16, Archana spoke to the media when she said, “I think I should have sat with a few people to understand the nuances of the game. Ab mujhe samajh aaya hai ki ye jo Bigg Boss ka game hai na ye dosti ka game hai, utaar-chaddhav ka game aur apki personality ka game hai (Now I have understood that Bigg Boss is all about friendship and about one’s true personality)."

