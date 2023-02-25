Bigg Boss 16's Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma In 'Long Distance' Relationship? Former Answers

While Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s romantic relationship made headlines when the two were in the Bigg Boss 16 house, they have never been spotted together ever since the show ended. And therefore, in a recent interview, Gautam talked about his equation with Soundarya and shared how the two ‘cleared out things’ after Salman Khan’s reality show.

“People inside told her many things and she reacted to them which I feel was right on her part. Had I been at her place I might have also behaved the same way. But when she came out I called her and we spoke. We cleared out things. And even when we met during the finale episode we spoke," Gautam told E-Times.

The Junooniyat actor also mentioned that since both of them are in different cities now, it is a ‘long distance thing right now’. “The thing is now we are in different cities, we are just trying to go with the flow and let’s see how things go. It is better to be friends than enemies. Let’s see how things will go from here on. We are not in a rush as we both are focusing on her work. It is a long-distance thing right now, aage dekhenge kya hoga," he added.

Advertisement

Gautam also clarified that they hold no ‘grudges or bad blood’ against each other. “We respect each other and that’s why we did not speak against each other because we both are mature individuals. Baaki we will see with time how things turn out. We will talk mostly everyday," he concluded.

This comes amid reports that Soundarya has been dating filmmaker and her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Sajid Khan. However, the actress recently shared that she is ‘deeply hurt and disappointed’ with the reports and called them ‘false stories’.

“I’m deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It’s upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It’s time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing," she told Times Now.

Read all the Latest Movies News here