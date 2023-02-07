Mandali members Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. The duo share a strong bond, which was also evident through their journey in the house. Now, in a new video, the duo are seen partying together and showcasing their special bond in a video that sees the duo grooving to Bigg Boss anthem, just like they used to do in the Bigg Boss house and their fans can’t get over it.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, Nimrit and Sumbul are seen looking gorgeous as they donned stunning attires for a party. They are seen shaking a leg to the BB anthem and performing the viral dance steps by mandali member MC Stan. They both are seen doing the same steps that they’d do on the Bigg Boss anthem with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The backdrop has beautiful decor with ‘Congratulations, proud of you Nimrit’ written on it.

The video is going viral on social media, and scores of their fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the duo. One of the fans wrote, “Haq se Mandali…real bond ❤️❤️❤️❤️," another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ sister love #nimsum." A third comment reads, “Haaqq se mandli ❤️‍🔥."

Take a look at the video here:

Nimrit also posted a photo with Sumbul on her Instagram story and wrote, “Numya and Sumbya reunion #NimSum. Haq se mandali, end tak mandali."

Just a week before the finale, Nimrit got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 after a section of the audience was invited and asked to vote for their favourite contestants. The Choti Sardarni actress got the least number of votes.

Hence, she was eliminated from the game. It came as quite a shock to her as she was expecting to reach the grand finale.

While talking to BT about her eviction, Nimrit said, “If I had to speak of whether I deserved to be there, I know I did. There are people like Shalin and Archana who are still inside the house. It is a reality show, and we must emphasise real people. So, yes, it was a little disappointing, but I guess that’s the nature of the show."

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 premiered in October 2022. The grand finale of the reality show will take place on February 12, 2023. The top 5 contenders for the reality show are - Priyanka, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

