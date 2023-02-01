While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, looks like she already has a big project in her kitty after the reality show. If reports are to be believed, Priyanka has bagged a role in Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki.

As reported by Bollywood Life, it was Salman Khan who recommended Priyanka’s name for Rajkummar Hirani’s film. Reportedly, the filmmaker was looking for somebody with a Punjabi background and therefore Salman recommended Priyanka to him.

“Rajkummar Hirani was looking for a girl who had a Punjab background and would be suitable for the role. It is said that Salman Khan who is right now fond of the actress suggested her name to his production house and they even got in touch with the actress team for the same," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Priyanka is not the only contestant who has reportedly been offered a film after her Bigg Boss stint. Previously, it was also reported that Tina Datta has also been offered a South project titled ‘Durga Aur Charu’. However, when Tina was asked about the same during an interview, she maintained that she does not know details about the same as of now.

“I don’t know yet as I haven’t got time to speak to my team. Yes, they informed me about a few offers but I don’t know what they are. Let’s see. My team has informed me about the South project but I don’t know the details about it yet so I won’t be able to comment on it," Tina told E-times.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahr Choudhary is among the contestants who are inching close to Bigg Boss 16 finale. Besides the Udaariyaan actress, Shalin Bhanot, Soumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare are also racing for Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

