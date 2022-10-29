Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta Is a Pet Lover and These Paww-dorable Pictures Prove It; Check Out

Bigg Boss season 16’s contestant Tina Datta has been an avid pet lover and her social media proves it. And being a pet parent, the actress has always shared cute moments with her furry friends on several occasions. Locked up in Salman Khan’s top reality show, Tina recently got shocking news about her dear pet Rani’s deteriorating health condition. Hearing this, the Uttaran fame actress broke down. As we pray for Tina’s pet’s speedy recovery, here are some pictures of Tina and her pets which are completely paww-dorable.

Deep Conversations With Pets

Advertisement

Pet lovers will agree on how relaxing and stress-free it is to talk to animals. They’re good listeners! And we bet they will condense your mood.

Bruno-Rani Are Indeed Photogenic

Not every animal is camera-friendly, but Bruno and Rani have that quality. Enjoying their day out with Tinzi and relaxing ha!

Making Tina Datta’s Life Colourful

These furry babies would end up making you play with them for hours and trust us, you won’t be tired. What to say of hugs, the best ones.

A Purrfect Family Photo

Staying away from family, Bruno and Rani have been Tina’s support system, being with her through thick and thin. This indeed, calls for a perfect family picture.

Advertisement

Tina and Bruno’s Jamming Sessions

We’ve seen them play, run, dance, hug; but this singing video melts our heart. How wonderfully is Bruno jamming with Tina. We see the talent!!

Meanwhile, Tina Datta has also been making headlines for her chemistry with Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16 house. In a recent task, Shalin was seen telling Tina that he wishes to propose her. However, the actress reminded him that the cameras are watching.

Read all the Latest Movies News here