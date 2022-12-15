Bigg Boss Day 73-74 Highlights: Archana Calls Priyanka a 'Dog', Sajid Terms Ration Task Unfair

If you have been watching Bigg Boss regularly, you must know about the love hate relationship shared by Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar. Viewers often find their relationship confusing. The two often get into huge shouting matches, and are seen making up soon after and acting like buddies.

In the latest episode, Archana and Priyanka again got into a heated argument. Archana called Priyanka a ‘dog who keeps barking’. This angered Priyanka even further, who lost her cool and kept yelling back at Archana. The latter broke down soon after, and Priyanka asked her not to cry for sympathy.

While these two were fighting, housemates from the other lobby - Nimrit, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and others made fun of the situation and enjoyed the show.

Advertisement

Nimrit and Sajid’s friendship also seemed a little strained. A displeased Sajid kept questioning her about the previous day’s nominations, bringing up the fact that he is questioned whenever he saved Ankit.

Later, Sajid gets upset with Abdu as he didn’t take a stand for him in front of Bigg Boss. During the ration task, the housemates are given 5 thelas with grocery items on them. Contestants are asked to grab as much as possible from each thela decided by captain Saundarya.

Week 11 Nominations Sajid Khan, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare Captain(s) Saundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Dutta Tasks Looting ration Results Room of 6’s ration remains intact Exits NA Notes Sajid questions fairness of task for Abdu

The task leads to a lot of commotion between the housemates as each one tries to grab as much food as possible. Sajid Khan and MC Stan refuse to participate in the task as they find it degrading to snatch and grab food. Abdu has a hard time reaching the thela because of his height, and Sajid questions Bigg Boss on the fairness of the game.

After the task is over, Bigg Boss asks Abdu if he was able to grab the grocery items and was able to enjoy the task. Abdu says yes. Sajid then questions Abdu as to why didn’t he say that he found the task difficult.

Read all the Latest Movies News here