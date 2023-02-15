Farah Khan had organised a lavish bash to celebrate Bigg Boss 16 winner and her brother Sajid Khan’s bestie MC Stan’s victory in Salman Khan’s show. She not only invited MC Stan and the other mandali members but all the evicted contestants of the show too. The videos and pics from the starry bash are going viral on social media But Farah, who was curious to know if MC Stan’s diamonds are real or not, got a chance to find a first-hand answer to her query. The Main Hoon Naa filmmaker took to Instagram to share a picture with MC Stan and gave some insight into all the jewellery that he always wears.

The photo showed Farah in a black outfit and MC Stan in a red shirt and black pants. He also wore dark sunglasses and made a sign for the camera. On his neck, he wore multiple thick chains and even one with a large Rupee sign on it, seemingly encrusted with diamonds. Sharing the photo, Farah cleared all doubts as she said, “I checked the diamonds are real, just like MC Stan."

Advertisement

Take a look at the pic here:

Previously, at the premiere of season 16, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan had asked MC Stan about his clothes and jewels when he said he was wearing an outfit worth Rs 60 lakhs. MC Stan’s victory ignited a heated debate online and left Bigg Boss 16 viewers divided. Many BB fans were expecting Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lift the trophy as they were “more active" and “entertaining" than Stan.

Advertisement

Soon after Stan was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 16, hashtag ‘undeserving winner’ began trending on Twitter, with fans expressing their displeasure. However, Stan is unfazed by the criticism, and fairly so. The rapper, who hails from Pune, enjoys a massive fan following. Despite his team not being active on social media during Stan’s stay inside the house, the rapper managed to lift the trophy. This is a proof that Stan has a fan following which goes beyond social media. However, now that the rapper is out of the Bigg Boss house, he has started posting on Instagram.

Advertisement

And you will be surprised to know that Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 winning post with Salman Khan has received record-breaking likes and has even surpassed Virat Kohli’s recent posts in terms of popularity. This was highlighted by one of the fans of the rapper on social media. Stan’s photo with Salman has scored more than 6.8 million likes (at the time of writing this article).

Advertisement

Not just this, Stan’s winning post has also broken the record for being the most-liked post of any Bigg Boss winner. Sidharth Shukla, who was one of the most popular Bigg Boss winners of all time, has over one million likes on his winning post on Instagram. It shows Sidharth posing with his mother with Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Meanwhile, MC Stan is known for tracks such as Basti Ka Hasti, Tadipar, and Gender.

Read all the Latest Movies News here