Gautam Vig Says Soundarya Sharma Should Have Been Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16 Because...

Gautam Vig was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma were also nominated other than Gautam, it was the Naamkarann actor who had to walk out of Salman Khan’s show. Now, days after his elimination, Gautam has said that either Tina Datta or Soundarya Sharma should have been eliminated instead of him.

During his recent interaction to India Today, Gautam said, “Honestly, I feel Tina or Soundarya should have been eliminated from the show."

Asked why he thinks Soundarya should have been eliminated, Gautam explained that his ladylove was not happy inside the house. He also shared that Soundarya has been facing health issues from the last few weeks and therefore she also wanted to get out.

Advertisement

“Soundarya wasn’t really happy inside the house for the last few weeks because of her health issues. In the last two to three days, she had been facing some health issues. She had been going to the medical room almost every day. She really wanted to get out because she hadn’t seen this world as such. She was emotionally stressed seeing what was happening in the house. Kahi na kahi, I was wishing for the same (her elimination) because it was affecting her health. I am used to all of this and I don’t get affected by these things. I was expecting someone between Tina and Soundarya to be out," the actor added.

Earlier, in another interview, Gautam was also asked if he will continue this love-filled relationship with Soundarya even outside Bigg Boss 16 house. To this, the actor made it clear that the duo will surely try to make their relationship work even outside the show. However, he also shared that it also depends upon how Soundarya will be behaving in the house when he is not there. “Of course, why not ‘yaar.’ I have fought so much then why not. It also depends on how Soundarya is going to behave in the house when I am not there. I am outside so I can’t really do much. When she’s out, we’ll see how things are going ahead because that’s the world we have to stay in," he told Pinkvilla.

Read all the Latest Movies News here