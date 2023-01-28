Ace choreographer-director Farah Khan is stepping into the shoes of superstar Salman Khan to take over Bigg Boss 16’s hosting duties in the upcoming ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’ episode. Joining her as a special guest will be Bollywood’s Shehzada aka Kartik Aaryan. A new promo video shared by the makers showcases how contestant Archana Gautam will be tasked to enact a romantic scene with Kartik Aaryan. The clip begins with host Farah commanding Archana to portray a scene where she’s making ginger tea for the Pati Patni Aur Woh star.

The latter imitates hugging her while Archana asks him to be wary of their mom entering the kitchen. Everything goes well until in a funny twist, Archana accidentally calls Kartik her ‘bhaiya’ (brother). This doesn’t only ruin their romantic set but also sends everyone in a wave of laughter. Farah then continues to pull Archana’s leg, “Ye lo! Bhaiya bol diya.” Watch the promo clip here:

Along with entertaining audiences with funny moments, the upcoming episode will also feature a heated clash between Farah Khan and contestants Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary. Things turned bitter when the choreographer slammed the duo for their unacceptable treatment and behaviour toward Shalin Bhanot. In another promo clip, Farah reprimands Tina for making her dental issue so serious that she contemplated calling it quits for the show. At the same time, she was making fun of Shalin’s mental health.

“Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye… Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai," said Farah. She further warns Shalin to wake up if he wants to survive in the game. At one point Tina Datta interrupts the host, “Ye galat portray ho raha hai (This is being wrongly portrayed)."

Her interrupting doesn’t go down well with Khan who warns, “Tina, you have got to listen, or I am walking out. This is why people have a problem… this attitude… keep talking." When Datta doesn’t stop Farah storms out of the stage.

The weekend episode of the show airs on the Colors channel at 9 pm. Stay tuned for further updates.

