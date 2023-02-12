After much anticipation and a lot of waiting, Salman Khan has finally unveiled the first track from his much-talked-about film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The romantic track is a love anthem that will surely leave you lovestruck. Salman Khan launched the song, during the grand finale of his reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to post the song. He captioned the clip as, “Naiyo lagda dil? Toh suno, #NaiyoLagda dil…"

Now that the song is here, everybody is talking about it. A blissful composition by Himesh Reshammiya perfectly encapsulates the surreal chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and we can’t seem to get enough of the on-screen couple. Himesh Reshammiya’s compositions for Salman Khan flicks have always ended up being blockbusters and Naiyyo Lagda is no exception. Set in the divinely beautiful valleys around Leh and Ladakh, the romantic number hits one’s heart as soon as the first tunes waft into the air. The rough, rustic yet melt-your-heart and adorable looks of Salman hit you right in the feels. It’ll be safe to say that the way the beauty of the two valleys has been encapsulated on the lens is something unseen in the past.

On Saturday, Salman Khan dropped an intriguing teaser of the song. Along with the video, he wrote, “Naiyo Lagda on 12th February. #NaiyoLagdaTeaser."

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.

The film’s teaser released last year, which featured Salman pulling some stunts, as usual. The promo showed several action-packed moments from the film, including a chase sequence on a train, and and some usual heated combat that Salman is well known for.

“Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka galat," says Salman’s character in the opening moments of the teaser, as we cut from a shot of him riding a bike in the desert to a close-up of the actor’s iconic bracelet. When Pooja Hegde’s character asks what his name is, he replies, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jaana jaata hoon." The film appears to borrow from the South hits, as Salman is seen in a lungi quite often.

There’s much excitement surrounding the film as Salman Khan hasn’t featured in a theatrical release in a main role since Antim, which went quickly to OTT . He appeared in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film GodFather and also seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, where he appeared in his Tiger avatar. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

