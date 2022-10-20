KRK Slams Ali Fazal For Demanding Sajid Khan's Eviction From Bigg Boss 16, Says 'Nobody Is Doodh Ka Dhula'

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has questioned Ali Fazal for demanding filmmaker Sajid Khan’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16. Recently, KRK took to Twitter and lashed out at the Fukrey actor regarding the same. He mentioned that he has no sympathy towards Sajid Khan and asked who is Ali to decide whether Sajid should be ousted from Salman Khan’s show or not.

“I am not a friend of Sajid khan neither have sympathy for him nor expecting anything good from him. But who is Ali Fazal to decide that Sajid is guilty and he should be evicted from #BiggBoss? Nobody is Doodh Ka Dhula in the Bollywood. So Ali should avoid to give such a judgment," KRK tweeted.

This comes a day after Ali Fazal took to social media to demand Sajid’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16. He shared a post on his Instagram stories that showed Sajid’s photo being lit on fire by a person with ‘#MeToo’ written on his arm. In the caption, Ali wrote, “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now".

Advertisement

Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 has ignited a debate on social media with a large number of people expressing disappointment since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the Me Too movement in India. Prior to Ali, Sona Mohapatra, Sherlyn Chopra, Uorfi Javed, Neha Bhasin and Mandana Karimi among others also slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for inviting the MeToo accused as a contestant.

Earlier this month, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking Sajid Khan’s ousting from Bigg Boss 16. “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the makers are also considering to eliminate Sajid Khan from the show due to rising pressure from all. However, there’s no confirmation so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here