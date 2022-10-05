Lock Upp's Mandana Quits Bollywood After Sajid Joins Bigg Boss 16; Makes Her Instagram Private

Lock Upp star Mandana Karimi is quitting Bollywood after director and MeToo accused Sajid Khan was announced as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. Over the weekend, during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Salman Khan revealed that Sajid will be one of the contestants this year. The decision to include him has not gone down well with many, including Mandana. The Lock Upp alum was one of the women who accused Sajid of sexual misconduct during the MeToo Movement in India.

In a new interview, Mandana expressed her disappointment over Sajid’s addition to the show, adding that she no longer wants to work in an industry where “there is no respect for women." She also said that she is appalled that Sajid is facing no repercussions for the charges against him.

“For people, life has become like, ‘If it’s going to benefit me and I can make money, who cares?’ The industry is a place where someone is someone’s mum, boyfriend, girlfriend or husband. It’s like, you scratch my back and I will scratch yours," she told Hindustan Times.

The Iranian actor revealed that she’s not worked on any Bollywood project in the last seven months. “I didn’t go for any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be associated with an industry where there is no respect for women," she added. She also revealed that her ‘dues from her last reality show’ are still uncleared.

Amid the new revelation, Mandana made her Instagram account private as well.

Meanwhile, appearing on the show, Sajid Khan said that following the MeToo allegations against him, he has not got any work. “I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself," Sajid told Salman Khan in the premiere episode.

“I have seen many ups and downs in my life and been very low in past four years." When Salman interrupted to say Sajid only saw one low, the filmmaker added, “And that one low was a huge one."

For the unversed, Mandana has participated in Bigg Boss previously as well. She was seen in the ninth season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. She also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor’s 2015 film Roy. She was also seen in Bhaag Johnny which was also released in 2015. Later, Mandana also featured in Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Main Aur Charles among others.

