MC Stan Gets Mobbed At Mumbai Airport Ahead of Basti Ka Hasti Concert, Says ‘Raade Daalne Hain…’

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is all set to deliver his first rocking performance after his breathtaking performance in the Bigg Boss house. The singer and rapper will be kicking off the first leg of his Basti Ka Hasti rap concert in the evening with a singing performance in Mumbai, tonight. Ahead of the concert, MC Stan got mobbed at the airport, with fans expressing their excitement for the show.

Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a clip of MC Stan donning black attire as he got captured at the airport. The singing sensation was seen having small chat with the shutterbugs as they clicked his pics and made videos of the star. They were seen hyping him up for the concert, by saying “aag laga denge evening concert main," to which Stan said, “Raade daalne hain."

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Stan fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on their favouirte singer. One of the fans wrote,"Basti ka ladka celebrity ban gaya 🔥🔥🔥," a second fan added,"Basti ka hasti bro 😍🔥." Another social media user wrote, “Stanna❤️🙌."

Meanwhile, after lifting the Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan has become a hot topic amongst fans who yearn to see more of his dazzling persona. The esteemed rapper has been gracing award ceremonies and Bigg Boss parties, causing a stir on social media with viral videos and images. Continuing on his path to stardom, MC Stan recently made a grand entrance onto the set of a popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show leaving fans in awe with his stunning performance.

The rapper, known for his unique singing style and adorned with diamond necklaces and rings, is set to entertain his fans in 10 different cities in India. Recently, Stan took to his Instagram account and announced the details of his India Tour including the exact dates and the location of the city where the live concert will take place. This exciting rap show will take him to 10 cities in India, starting with Pune on March 3 and concluding in Delhi on May 7.

Upon the announcement of his tour, fans welcomed the news with excitement. The tickets are available on Book My Show. You can easily go to the website and select your preferred city and get your tickets booked. Don’t miss the opportunity to see MC Stan perform his popular songs, such as Insaan, Gender, How To Hate, Basti Ka Hasti, and Ek Din Pyaar, among others, live in the above-mentioned cities.

Having a fanbase of over 6.33 million followers on YouTube and 10.4 million followers on Instagram, MC Stan is regarded as one of India’s most popular rap stars.

