MC Stan Sees Huge Rise in Popularity After His Appearance in Bigg Boss 16; Here's How

The biggest reality show in India, Bigg Boss is currently being aired on Colors TV. The show has come up with its 16th season. Every year, many popular faces appear in the show, and this year is no exception. Rapper MC Stan is one of them and his fan base seems to be growing day by day among the masses.

MC Stan has risen to the top in the list of artists in India. He now stands at the 148th position after jumping 40 spots up. He has over 200k monthly listeners on Spotify, which is one of the world’s leading digital music, podcast, and video services.

“MC Stan is the biggest gainer on Top Artist India, up 40 spots at 148, gained more than 200k+ monthly listeners on Spotify, after participating in reality show Bigg Boss season 16 aired last week," the official account of Dallas Hip Hop (DHH) Records tweeted.

All whilst, MC Stan has been doing great with his performance inside the house. He is being praised for standing up for other participants and for his forthright and strong demeanour.

MC Stan also known as Altaf Tadav was introduced as the second contestant on the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss season 16. When introducing him to the show, Salman Khan said that he has been hosting for over 12 years but ‘aisa item pehli baar aaya hain yahan pe’.

On the professional front, MC Stan became famous for his song Wata, which has received over 21 million views on YouTube, as well as his dissing rap battle with Emiway Bantai. MC Stan’s Khuja Mat has over 36 million views and has proven to be a game-changer in his music career. He currently enjoys the support of 3.4 million subscribers on his YouTube Channel.

