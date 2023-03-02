Home » News » Bigg Boss » MC Stan Woos Farah Khan By Singing Ek Din Pyaar; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Fahmaan Khan Cheer Him On

MC Stan Woos Farah Khan By Singing Ek Din Pyaar; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Fahmaan Khan Cheer Him On

Farah Khan posted a throwback video of MC Stan signing Ek Din Pyaar at the success bash of Bigg Boss 16. It sees Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur and Fahmaan Khan vibing to the song.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 17:48 IST

Mumbai, India

MC Stan raps Ek Din Pyaar at Bigg Boss 16 bash.
MC Stan raps Ek Din Pyaar at Bigg Boss 16 bash.

It’s been one month since Bigg Boss 16 ended with MC Stan lifting the winner’s trophy from the hands of the show’s host Salman Khan. Soon after the big win, Sajid Khan’s sister Farah hosted a lavish bash to celebrate the Mandali member’s victory and the videos and pics from the bash have already taken over the internet. Just when we thought we have seen every moment from the party, Farah Khan dropped another festive clip of MC Stan showcasing his rap skills and making the Mandali members,i.e., Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Fahmaan Khan groove to the beats.

In a video posted by Farah, MC Stan is seen wooing her by singing Ek Din Pyaar, as Shiv, Nimrit, Fahmaan, and others cheered him on. Needless to say, the video has all the Mandali members having a gala time. Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite stars. BB16 stylist Ken Ferns wrote, " memorable ♥️." One fan wrote, " Haq se stan and mandali💝." Shiv Thakare too dropped a heart emoticon in the post. A third fan added,"EK DIN PYAAR❤️🔥."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: March 02, 2023, 17:43 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 17:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Glam In Black Saree With Feather Pallu, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics