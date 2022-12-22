Narrator of Bigg Boss 16 Vijay Vikram Singh Comes On Screen for Special Task

One of the most intriguing factor of the reality show Bigg Boss has been the voices in the background of the show. While Atul Kapoor voices Bigg Boss, Vijay Vikram Singh is the narrator of the show. These voices always remain in the background, and we rarely ever see them appear on screen. But Wednesday night’s episode was an exception, when Vijay Vikram Singh entered the Bigg Boss house during a special task.

This week’s task for ration was quite a test for the contestants in the house as it involved more than just housemates. The task saw a few guests visiting the house and while they carry out their errands, the housemates are asked to ignore them. For every three reactions or strikes, a housemate will lose a basket of ration.

Determined to get a reaction, the guests have an arsenal of distractions right from munching chicken, to reading heartfelt letters from the family members of the contestants and to disrupting the house’s chores. Vijay Vikram Singh enters the house with letters from family members of certain contestants, in order to distract them.

He reads out a letter for Sajid first, which he thoroughly ignores. His next target becomes Tina, whose mother had sent a letter for her. Vijay also reads out a letter sent for Sumbul Touqeer by her father, asking her to take care of herself.

It was quite interesting to see people from behind the scenes to enter into the house and come on camera during the task. Vijay has been a narrator on the show for several seasons. Born in Kanpur, he is an actor, known for 777 Charlie (2022), The Family Man (2019) and Mirzapur (2018). He is also an anchor, having hosted several panel discussions and shows on stage and for television.

