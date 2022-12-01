Home » News » Bigg Boss » Nimrit Kaur Calls Out Shalin Bhanot for Speaking About Her Depression in Task, Warns 'I'll Sue You'

Nimrit Kaur Calls Out Shalin Bhanot for Speaking About Her Depression in Task, Warns 'I'll Sue You'

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot lock horns in task. The actress warned Shalin that she will sue him as he made fun of her depression.

Nimrit Kaur and Shalin Bhanot lock horns in Bigg Boss 16.
Nimrit Kaur and Shalin Bhanot lock horns in Bigg Boss 16.

It seems more drama is going to unfold in the Bigg Boss house this week. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot who have been on good terms, of late, are set to lock horns, during a tedious task. In a new promo, Nimrit is seen getting furious over Shalin after he triggers her by talking about mental health issues during a task. In a fit of rage, Nimrit warns to sue Shalin.

In a clip posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle, Nimrit is seen walking up to Shalin Bhanot during a task. She asks Shalin what is his problem? to which Shalin replies, “I have a lot of problem and issues". Nimrit gets furious and cries as she gets disheartened saying, “He’s making fun of my depression, It’s good that I know your reality now." She screams and warns Shalin, “You made fun of my condition. I will sue you."

The caption to the clip reads, “Shuru hoga ghar mein ek naya masla jab Shalin aur Nimrit ke problems takraayege! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan."

Check out the video here:

In the previous day telecast, Bigg Boss asks Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to rate contestants on their contribution to the show. She puts Shiv Thakarey on rank one. Tina and Archana challenge that. Ankit, too, disagrees with that. She puts Soundarya Sharma on rank 2. This is followed by Abdu Rozik and the contestants accuse her of putting her friends in the top ranks. She then ranks Archana in fourth, Sajid Khan in the fifth rank, Priyanka in the sixth, Shalin in seventh, Tina eighth, MC Stan in ninth, Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the tenth and Ankit Gupta in 11th.

The task ends with Bigg Boss announcing that the contestants will take ration based on their ranks and the remaining groceries will go to Nimrit and the Golden Boys.

