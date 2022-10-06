Rahul Vaidya Supports MC Stan, Says He Felt ‘Unwelcomed’ In Bigg Boss House

The 16th season of Bigg Boss has been consistently creating a buzz ever since it kick-started. The audience along with the former contestants of the show are enthusiastically rooting for their favourite contenders. Speaking of, Rahul Vaidya is supporting rapper MC Stan. The singer, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 14 claims that while he was on the show, he too felt unwelcomed. Hence, he finds the rapper’s situation relatable to him.

Therefore, to show MC Stan his support, Rahul tweeted, “Heard MC Stan saying towards d end “vibe hi nahi aa raha" I feel him! First 3 weeks of my season nobody spoke to me,when I used to go to a place where others r sitting I was Un-welcomed, avoided & made to feel unimportant! Keep Strong bro. This show is tough! Waqt Badlega!"

Soon after he shared the tweet, the netizens swamped the comment section. Some internet users reminisced the same and wrote, “I remember. Nobody thought you were important, or you should be talked to. But then we all saw you putting points across and staying true to the game."

Another user commented, “Yepp. So so true. Your journey was one of the best."

While the third user appreciated him for supporting the rapper and penned, “Aww love you, Rahul! Keep supporting MC Stan. Poor thing is unaware of the love he has outside. Hoping for you to go in as a guest or a senior or something

For the unversed, when the fourteenth season of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss, had commenced, Rahul was not approached by many for the first three weeks. However, he turned out to be one of the strongest contenders and made it to the grand finale with Rubina Dilaik.

