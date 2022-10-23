Rajiv Adatia Calls Archana Gautam His 'Favourite,' Says 'Bigg Boss 16 Will Get Boring If She Stops Talking'

Voot has brought the Bigg Boss living room to life with a twist this season with the launch of Bigg Buzz with a completely new format. Bigg Buzz showcases a fictional family interacting and playing games with the evicted and previous season’s Bigg Boss contestants giving the audience unfiltered opinions and an exclusive scoop of Bigg Boss with adorable characters.

This week’s special guest is the all-rounder entertainer Rajiv Adatia. On the show, Rajiv was asked about who he thinks is “the strongest contestant" in Bigg Boss 16. Rajiv quickly took Archana’s name. He said that she is his favorite contestant and is playing the game very well by giving the audience the right amount of entertainment. He also revealed that even if she doesn’t win, she will definitely be one of the finalists on the show.

Advertisement

Rajiv said, “I like Archana a lot and honestly more than her I like her voice. Everyone keeps saying Shut up Archana but if she stops talking the show will get very boring as she’s the only person who makes the show entertaining. Everybody is playing someone else’s game, but she is the only contestant who’s playing her own game. She perfectly matches the format of Bigg Boss, if I could go inside the house, I will make her my best friend. I feel Ghar mein raunak sirf vo hi laga rahi hai."

Archana has been winning the hearts on the internet for her quirky antics on the show. She never fails to entertain the viewers with her funny banters and unique voice.

Read all the Latest Movies News here