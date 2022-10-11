Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down As She Backs Sajid Khan's Entry In Bigg Boss 16, Says 'Usko Jeene Do'

Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 has left the audience divided. While some are slamming the filmmaker for being a contestant in Salman Khan’s show, others are defending him. Recently, Rakhi Sawant also reacted to Sajid’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 and urged all to ‘let him live’.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rakhi Sawant can be seen arguing that Sajid Khan has already suffered a lot in the last four years since nobody worked with him. She further mentioned that with the kind of hatred he has been getting, he might soon commit suicide. Rakhi broke down in tears and added that if she enters Bigg Boss 16 house, she will surely confront the filmmaker about Me Too allegations against him.

“These are all publicity stunts. I have no relation with Sajid Khan but as a human, I would urge all to let him live before he commits suicide. If he continues to get this much hatred from the nation, he might soon commit suicide. Let him live. Please," Rakhi said.

“Sajid Khan already faced a lot in the last four years. Nobody worked with him. He has entered Bigg Boss house to give himself a chance. Bigg Boss also invites such controversial personalities. If I enter Bigg Boss house, I will surely ask him (about Me Too allegations), whether he did something or not. Please forgive him, let him live otherwise he will commit suicide in pressure," she added.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also came out in Support of Sajid and stated “Sajid Khan had co-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his Ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment the BAN on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019. Sajid Khan has now entered into the BIGG BOSS to earn his living."

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 marks Sajid’s one of the first appearances after he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few of his female colleagues.

