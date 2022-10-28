Salman Khan Confirms Dengue Diagnosis on Bigg Boss 16, Says 'I Have Still Not Recovered But...'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that he was diagnosed with dengue as he resumed his hosting duties as Bigg Boss 16 host on the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. The actor said that he was still recovering but since he was feeling “slightly better today," so he thought of resuming the shoot for the reality show.

While schooling Ankit for being “disinterested" in the show despite being paid for it, Salman said, “I had dengue. I have still not recovered but since I was feeling slightly better today so I came here to fulfill my commitment," Salman said.

On Wednesday, Salman Khan made his first public appearance since his dengue diagnosis when he arrived at his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. Last week, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted three episodes of the popular reality TV series Bigg Boss 16 as Salman was recovering.

Meanwhile, Salman, who has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010, recently announced the new release dates of his two upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While Tiger 3 will arrive in cinemas on Diwali next year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for Eid 2023 release.

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the initial two films of the franchise were blockbusters. In the films, Salman plays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina).

Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, while Salman will do a cameo as Tiger in Pathaan, which is King Khan’s upcoming project, bringing both the movies within the same shared universe.

