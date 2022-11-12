Home » News » Bigg Boss » Salman Khan Learns Thumkeshwari Hook Step With Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon; Watch Fun Video

Salman Khan Learns Thumkeshwari Hook Step With Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon; Watch Fun Video

Salman Khan learns Thumkeshwari hook step from Varun Dhawan on the sets of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 16:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Varun Dhawan teaches Salman Khan the dance steps on Thumkeshwari.
Varun Dhawan teaches Salman Khan the dance steps on Thumkeshwari.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon recently appeared as special guests on Bigg Boss 16 for the promotion of their film upcoming movie Bhediya. A promo of the upcoming episode was uploaded by Colors TV and showed Salman Khan trying the hook step of the song Thumkeshwari from the film.

Thumkeshwari song has taken the internet by storm because of its rhythmic beats. Taking to Instagram, Colors TV uploaded a snippet from the upcoming episode of the show. The video began with the host of the show, Salman Khan welcoming Kriti and Varun to the stage, followed by a brief Thumkeshwari performance. Not the one to shy away, Salman joined them and attempted the hook step. In the video, he can also be heard saying that he recently met Varun’s father David Dhawan, who asked him, “Arey yaar tune Bhediya ka trailer dekha hai?” Kriti quickly asks Salman if he liked it or not, to which he responded, “Trailer bohot hi acha laga. Bohot hi kamaal laga.”

In the final part of the video, Salman can be seen learning the saree-holding hook step from Varun and attempting it on stage along with Kriti.

Check out the video here:

In the common section, there were a few reactions like, “Wow I am very excited for Bhediya. In the trailer, Varun nailed it," and “super excited for the film."

In the previous promo post uploaded by the channel, the video showed Kriti explaining the plot of the movie about how a wolf bites Varun’s character. Varun quickly answers, “Par main aapko bum pe nahin kaatunga, haath pe kaatunga.” Salman responded hilariously to this. He said, “Nahin, kaatna hai tujhe toh tu bum pe kaat, Bhediya jahaan kaat ta hai wahin kaatega tu” and they all ended up laughing.

Check out the video here:

Bhediya is slated to release in the theatres on November 25. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

first published: November 12, 2022, 16:17 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 16:17 IST

