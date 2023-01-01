Salman Khan Teases Karan Kundrra About Tejasswi, Says 'Trophy Nahi Mili Par Trophy Wali Mil Gayi'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is no secret. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. While Tejasswi had emerged as the winner of the reality show, Karan Kundrra was one of the finalists too. Recently, Karan graced Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend Ka Vaar when Salman Khan was seen pulling the actor’s leg about Tejasswi Prakash.

“Wah yaar, Trophy nahi mili par Trophy wali toh mil gayi," Salman told Karan as quoted by E-times. To this, the Lock Upp fame laughed and joked that he was foreseeing the situation.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples and never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their adorable moments. Recently, the two celebrated Christmas virtually when the Naagin 6 actress left no stone unturned to make it memorable for them. She video-called Kundrra wearing Santa’s outfit and danced her heart out. A video of the same was shared online by Karan.

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra will be soon seen in a vampire show, Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. On the other hand, Tejasswi recently made her debut in movies with a Marathi film titled Mann Kasturi Re. Besides this, she is also seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Karan and Tejasswi are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

