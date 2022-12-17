Sending Gift For Abdu Rozik To Cleaning House Himself; 5 Times Salman Khan Impressed All In Bigg Boss

Salman Khan’s most popular non-fiction television reality show, Bigg Boss has been an epicenter of all drama, comedy, and a lot of entertainment that has always made headlines. Well-studded with a lot of ups and downs, the house of Bigg Boss has Salman Khan as a competent host who has always stood with the right one. Currently running in its 16th season, the show has paved a long journey on television that brought some really unforgettable moments that are always engraved in the hearts of the audience. Take a look at how Salman Khan won everyone’s heart with his special gestures in Bigg Boss:

Salman Khan brings a special gift for Abdu Rozik

Advertisement

This moment was captured in Bigg Boss 16 when Salman Khan brought gifts for Abdu Rozik. The singer’s joy had no limits as he jumped with joy when he opened the box and saw small dumbbells. The episode further saw the fun and cute moments as Salman khan pulled Abdu’s leg saying he should work out in order to impress the show’s female contestants.

When Salman Khan cleaned the house in season 13

In Bigg Boss season 13, Salman Khan himself stepped into the house to clean the kitchen area in order to teach a lesson to the contestants. He was not only seen cleaning the kitchen utensils but also the bathroom area. This has put the contestants in absolute disgrace as they were seen apologizing to the superstar. Salman’s step not only left the contestant shocked but impressed the audience too.

When Salman Khan paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla

Advertisement

In Bigg Boss season 15, the superstar Salman Khan paid a tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla who was also the winner of the show’s season 13. Back then, Salman also delivered an emotional speech for the late actor and was heard saying “The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla." His words had left everyone emotional.

When Salman Khan lashed out at Imam Siddiqui

This was probably the most shocking moment in season 6 when Imam Siddiqui said ‘Time Out’ to the host, Salman Khan during their conversation. Back then, Imam was asked to choose one of the contestants who had disregarded Salman’s requests multiple times. However, Imam got agitated and said, ‘time out’ which left Salman furious. The superstar lost his cool, slammed the designer and then made him say sorry again and again.

Advertisement

When Salman Khan shared crucial advice with Rashami Desai

This moment was captured in season 13 when Salman Khan himself entered the house to console Rashami Desai. Back then, the actor made some shocking revelations about Rashami’s then-beau Arhaan Khan which left the Uttarran actress upset. Therefore, Salman enter the house and was seen hugging and counseling her.

Read all the Latest Movies News here