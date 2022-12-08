Shehnaaz Gill To Join Salman Khan As She Returns To Bigg Boss 16 During Weekend Ka Vaar

Having a fandom like no other, Shehnaaz Gill today is one of the most adored celebrities. Ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13, she has become everyone’s favourite and is on a success spree. The singer-actress is currently winning the hearts of audiences with her new song, Ghani Sayani. And now, if a report by ETimes is to be believed, then Shehnaaz will soon be gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. She will be joined by MTV Hustle 2 winner MC Square for promoting their brand-new song. Reportedly, the two will be shooting for the episode today i.e on December 8 with Salman Khan.

On Monday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip showcasing glimpses of her new music video Ghani Syaani and announced its release. She wrote, “Forget your Monday blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with MC Square on Play Dmf YouTube channel." In the three-minute music video, the Bigg Boss sensation performed with dancers in the background while rapping in a Haryanvi accent. The Honsla Rakh actress looked glamorous in different outfits, including a crimson dress with black knee-length high boots. The song by Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square is filmed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the actress has returned to Bigg Boss. She appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss seasons 14 and 15. Last month, Shehnaaz also hit the headlines as she was honoured at an award show in Dubai when the actress dedicated the trophy to the late actor and her Bigg Boss 13 close friend Sidharth Shukla. “Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you meri life mein aane ke liye. And itna mere pe invest kiya ki main aaj yahan pe pahunchi hun. (I want to thank just one person. Thank you for coming into my life, thank you for investing in me so much that I am able to reach where I am today) Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," she said.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her celebrity chat programme, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. She will soon make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan. Farhad Samji directed the film, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, and Pooja Hegde. The film will is scheduled to be released the next year.

