Shehnaaz Gill To Play Salman Khan's Sister In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Actress Hints On BB 16

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 16, she is on a success spree. The actress will soon be making her Bollywood debut alongside Salman in his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, will the Punjabi heartthrob be playing the role of Salman’s sister in the movie?

Shehnaaz Gill recently graced the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 when she talked about her film and asked the host, Salman, if he liked her performance on the sets. Salman praised her and said, ‘bahut accha kiya (you did well)’. Following this, Shehnaaz screamed ‘Bhaijaan’ and hinted that she might play Salman’s sister in her Bollywood debut.

Further praising Shehnaaz Gill, Salman went on to say that she has surpassed Katrina Kaif too. “Katrina kaif ko peeche chod diya aapne," he said. When Shehnaaz asked if she should take it as a compliment, Salman nodded positively and added that it is a ‘very big compliment’ for her. During their interaction, Shehnaaz also asked Salman to rate her as an actress to which he said, ‘seven or eight’. Shehnaaz also shared that it was her dream to work with Salman in a film and she is happy that her dream is coming true.

Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid next year.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Recently, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala also Salman Khan’s show as wild card contestants.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV. It is hosted by Salman Khan and has now also topped the list of most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week as per a report by Ormax media.

